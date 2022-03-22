Niranthara Theatre Festival begins on Wednesday

Theatre enthusiasts can rejoice as Niranthara Theatre Festival will commence here from Wednesday.

In collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture, Niranthara Foundation is holding the show from March 23 to 27 at Ramagovind Rangamandira at Ramakrishnagar.

Noted theatre groups from the State would be performing in the festival, which will be inaugurated by poet H S Shivaprakash at 5.30 p.m. Ahead of the inaugural event, folk artists will perform puja kunita at the venue. Senior IFS officer Manoj Kumar, Commissioner of Income Tax Jayaram Raipur, and theatre director Prasad Kundur will be the chief guests.

Varasudhara, a Kannada play written by Jayaram Raipur, will be staged after the inaugural event. Mr Kundur has directed the play.

On March 24 and 25, plays ‘Mayabete’ and ‘Saayoata’ will be staged respectively at 6.45 p.m. ‘We the people of India’ will be staged on March 26 at 6.30 p.m.

On the concluding day of the show, ‘Vee Shake’ play will be staged. MUDA Commissioner Natesh, senior theatre personality S. Ramanath, Hasiru Foundation’s Hongalli Gangadhar, and M.M. Suguna will be the chief guests.