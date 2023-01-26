ADVERTISEMENT

Niranthara Theatre Fest begins in Mysuru

January 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A play was staged after the inauguration of Niranthara Theatre Festival in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Niranthara Ranga Utsava-2023, a theatre festival by Niranthara Foundation, Mysuru, got off to a start here on Wednesday evening.

Noted writer Aravind Malagatti, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Mallikarjunaswamy and Prasad Kundur of Niranthara Foundation were present.

In his speech, Prof. Malagatti said art should also be seen as a means of education. The lessons learnt in theatre and should help in nation building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The five-day theatre festival at Kiru Rangamandira on Kalamandira premises here is among the sought after theatre fests organised in Mysuru. The performance of Dollu Kunita artists ahead of the inaugural function was impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US