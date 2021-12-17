Niranjana Vanalli’s book on Tajikistan to be released today

‘Tashakur Tajikistan’, a non-fiction work by Niranjana Vanalli, Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru North University, will be released in the city on Friday.

A well-known columnist, writer and academician who held various positions in the University of Mysore before his current assignment, Prof.Niranjana, had served as the Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, under Embassy of India in Tajikistan during 2018-19. He has penned his experience in this work which presents a positive picture of this country.

The book, which is introducing this country for the first time in Kannada language, is unique in many respects and ‘Tashakur’ means thank you in Tajik language, according to Prof. Niranjana.

“Through this book I have thanked Tajikistan, and its humble people for making my stay memorable and enjoyable in Dushanbe. The book has been dedicated to ICCR, which gave me the opportunity to serve as Director of SVCC, Dushanbe, and to the common people of Tajikistan who proved that though the language is different, the emotions are same among human kind’’, said Prof. Niranjana.

The book is divided in to three sections. The first section is about Tajikistan, the country and people; the second section carries articles and features about Tajikistan as a tourist destination; and the third section is a collection of 70 photographs taken on different occasions and at different destinations in Tajikistan, which give a visual representation of the country. The book is published by ‘Centre for Culture, Communication and Creativity’ of Mysore, Karnataka.

“People of Tajikistan are very friendly towards Indians, they love Indian traditions, culture and the country as a whole. Every Tajik has a dream of visiting India one day, in his or her life. Every Tajik talks of Taj Mahal, Amitabh Bachchan and Indian woman, saree and bindi. This book gives a fine portrayal of Tajik people and the country which has remained unknown at least to the majority of Kannada people’’, said Prof. Niranjana.

The book will be released at Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Kalabhavan, JSS Hospital premises at 4 p.m. Pradhan Gurudutt, retired Chairperson of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhikara, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji and others will be present