Niranjana appointed V-C of North Bengaluru varsity

Niranjana

MYSURU

01 December 2021 00:06 IST

Niranjana, professor and chairman, Department of Studies in Journalism and Mass Communications, University of Mysore, who was appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru North University, Kolar, said it was a challenging assignment and he would work to take the varsity to new heights.

In his reactions on being appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the nascent varsity which was established in 2017, Prof. Niranajana said he will strive hard to live up to the faith reposed in him by the government and the Governor.

Known for his columns and books which appear by the name of Niranjan Vanalli, he has nearly 33 years of experience in teaching communication and journalism. He was also the registrar of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University. He was head of the Directorate of Distance and Online Education, University of Mysore. He was director, Indian Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Dushnabe at Tajikistan, and worked with the Ministry of Higher Education, Sultanate of Oman, among others.He has authored over 30 books apart from producing documentary films besides being a regular columnist for various Kannada dailies.

Advertising

Advertising