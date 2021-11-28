Karnataka

Nirani will be CM one day: Eshwarappa

In a statement that has raised eyebrows, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said Industrial Minister Murugesh Nirani has “all the qualities needed to become Chief Minister” of the State.

Speaking at Bilagi town in Bagalkot on Sunday, he said he would reach that position one day or the other. However, he hastened to add that his statement did not mean that Basavaraj Bommai will be replaced.

“No one should interpret it that way. But I am hundred percent sure that Mr. Nirani will be CM one day. I will not say he will become the CM tomorrow,” he said, addressing leaders of BJP Backward Classes Morcha at Bilagi, the home town of Mr. Nirani, during Legislative Council polls campaign.


