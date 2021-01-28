Nirani warns officials showing laxity in revenue collection

Bengaluru

Minister for Mines & Geology Murugesh R Nirani on Thursday warned the department officials, particularly district heads, not to show laxity in the collection of revenue in the current fiscal year citing COVID-19.

As poor collection of revenue was recorded in in some districts including Mysuru, Kolar, Davanagere, Dakshina Kannada, and Ramanagaram, the Minister said “all the excuses should be left behind and focus should be on meeting revenue targets.”

The department has set a revenue target of ₹3,750 crore in 2020-21 but collection was less by 10% so far, said official sources.

While officers who did not achieve revenue target cited COVID-19 as the reason, Davanagere deputy director said Harapanahalli taluk has been included under Ballari taluk recently, hence the collection was reduced.

Holding a meeting with department officials which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Mines) G. Kumar Naik, Director of Mines and Geology D. Ramesh and heads of districts, Mr. Nirani expressed unhappiness over the district officials, particularly in Shivamogga and Yadgir, not taking timely action to contain illegal stone quarrying.

“I have received many complaints against many districts officials on going soft on illegal quarrying in Shivamogga district. We should strive towards bringing a good name for the department. That is possible only when officials show commitment towards their work,” Mr. Nirani said.