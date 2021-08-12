Nirani seeks Centre’s help to develop Bulk Drug Park

YADGIR

12 August 2021 19:50 IST

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba and sought the Centre’s approval for the development of the Bulk Drug Park at Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area in Yadgir district under the Centre’s Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks Scheme.

While briefing the Union Minister of State, Mr. Nirani said that the State government has notified more than 1,500 acres of land for the development of the proposed Bulk Drug Park at Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area.

Mr. Nirani also emphasised on the need to promote a Pharma Park in Yadgir district, which is one of the backward districts in Kalyana Karnataka.

He said that the proposed location of the park will help promote industries and attract investors and give fillip to tier II and III cities in the State.

Mr. Nirani further said that the proposed project will attract more than ₹6,000 crore investment and create over 10,000 jobs in the region. “The State government intends to give ₹1,000 crore for this project, which will be transformed into the pharma hub of India thereby, helping realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making our country Aatmanirbhar in the pharma sector,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwanth Khuba responded positively and promised to consider the State government’s request for in-principle approval for the development of the Bulk Drug Park in the proposed area.