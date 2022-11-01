Nirani moots second international airport near Bengaluru in 10 years

He suggests this could be located between Tumakuru and Sira

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
November 01, 2022 22:12 IST

Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries, during an interaction, in Bengaluru on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

On the eve of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) being organised by the Karnataka government, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani mooted the idea of having one more international airport near Bengaluru on the lines of Mumbai that has two international airports.

In an interaction with The Hindu, the Minister observed that there was a strong need for a second international airport slightly away from Bengaluru considering the fast growth of air traffic at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Devanahalli.

“Presently, we may not need a second international airport. But I am sure that after 10 years, we need it as Bengaluru international airport has been ranked third in the country in terms of growth of passenger traffic,” he said. “But to ensure that the second international airport becomes a reality after 10 years, we need to begin working on it from now,” he maintained.

Near Tumakuru

He suggested that the second international airport could be located between Tumakuru and Sira as that area is well connected by national highway. Also, this area has 2,500 acres of government land that can be used for building the airport, he said. The new airport could follow all the norms such as maintaining a distance of 150 km of from the KIAL, he noted.

Mr. Nirani said he would take up the issue with both the State and Central authorities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In each revenue division

He also pitched the idea of having international airports at all revenue divisions. “While Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru divisions have international airports, there is a need to have international airports at Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions,” he said, adding that it can be done in five years.

In fact, the demand for international airports at these two northern revenue divisions was coming from the investors who had observed that industrial development in the northern region would get a boost if there is an international airport connectivity, he pointed out.

The Minister said three more domestic airports in the state — Shivamogga, Hassan and Vijayapura — would start functioning in about three months. Another five new new airports/airstrips would be ready in Davanagere, Badami, Koppal, Raichur and Chikkamagaluru in about 18 months, he said.

