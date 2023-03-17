Nirani justifies need for toll collection on expressway

March 17, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Large and Medium-Scale Industries Murugesh N. Nirani has justified the need for collection of toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Mr Nirani, who was in Mysuru on Friday, said the motorists travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru were not only saving time, but also fuel and wear and tear of their vehicles by reaching their destinations in one-and-a-half hours.

Out of the money they thus save, people should not complain about paying 25 per cent towards toll, he said adding that the funds collected in the form of toll will help the governments build more such roads.

If developmental projects are to be taken up, there is need for money, he said adding that projects like the 10-lane expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru can come up only if toll is paid.

Responding to queries from reporters, Mr. Nirani did not rule out his candidature for the post of Chief Minister if the BJP returns to power in the State.

Asked if he was also in the race for the post of the Chief Minister in the event of BJP’s victory in the coming elections, Mr. Nirani said all the 224 candidates contesting the elections from the BJP were its chief ministerial candidates.

However, the party’s national and state leaders will take a final decision on who will be the Chief Minister.

He expressed confidence that the party will win atleast 140 seats on the strength of the developmental progammes taken up by its government. The party will return to power, he added.

Mr. Nirani also played down the reported disgruntlement of Minister for Housing V. Somanna with the party.

He said the party’s national leaders were capable of resolving any small issues in the party swiftly and ruled out the possibility of Mr. Somanna quitting the party.

With regard to allegations that he was distributing sugar to people in his constituency to lure people ahead of the elections, Mr. Nirani said it was a tradition for his sugar factories to distribute sugar to people every year.

“We have been distributing sugar to the people for the last 20 years. We will distribute it next year also. We are not distributing it this year only for the sake of elections”, he said citing it as a tradition like owners of mango orchards giving a few mangoes from their orchards to their friends and relatives.

Also, he said his company produces sulphur-less refined sugar, which he is now distributing among the people.