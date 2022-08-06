Nirani invites Tokyo Kannada diaspora to GIM

August 06, 2022 20:12 IST

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani invited the Tokyo Kannada diaspora to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled from November 2 to 4 in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka delegation led by him visited Tokyo on Saturday to invite Japanese investors to participate in the GIM.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Tokyo Kannada diaspora at the Embassy of India in Japan, Mr. Nirani said: “Karnataka and Japan have cordial industrial relations. A Japanese Industrial Township has been set up at Vasanthanarasapura, Tumakuru. Around 519.55 acres have been earmarked and basic infrastructure facilities provided. We will encourage and extend all support to Japanese companies investing in Karnataka.”

The World Economic Forum Meet in Davos proved fruitful for Karnataka as the State succeeded in drawing huge investments. Under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, investments worth ₹1 lakh crore have been signed in the last 3-4 months, Mr. Nirani said.

Ganesh Krishnaiah of Tokyo Kannada diaspora said the diaspora has more than 1,000 members and many of them have been honoured by the Japanese government for their contribution towards the development of the country.