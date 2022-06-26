Nirani hints at establishment of Mega Integrated Textile Park in Kalaburagi

Karnataka government has identified 1,000 acres of land at Kalaburagi and Vijayapura for the textile project

Heavy and Medium Industry Minister and Kalaburagi In-charge Murugesh Nirani speaking at a meeting of district advisory committee of KKRDB in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Karnataka government has identified 1,000 acres of land at Kalaburagi and Vijayapura for the textile project

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani on Saturday hinted that a Mega Integrated Textile Park under the PM-MITRA scheme would come up in Kalaburagi district.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the State government has identified 1,000 acres of land at Kalaburagi and Vijayapura for the textile project, but Kalaburagi is believed to be a frontrunner to get one of the seven proposed mega textile parks across the country.

The Minister said that around 1,601 acres of land was acquired in and around Farhatabad by incurring an expenditure of ₹158 crore for establishing coal-based thermal power plant in 2007. Now, the Power Company of Karnataka Limited has transferred 1,000 acres of land to the Department of Handlooms and Textiles for setting up Mega Textile Park on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The scheme will help in attracting investments and boosting employment generation, at least 25,000 employment would be generated in the initial stage, he added.

Karnataka would provide facilities including land, water availability and electricity subsidy. Mr. Nirani said that a subsidy of ₹2 per unit will be given to textile units and 6 percent annum interest subsidy on term loans for the first 5 years.

The Minister assured of strict implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report that recommends reservation of employment to local people.

Meanwhile, Deval Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk, famous for housing Dattatreya temple, will be developed under Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) funds. The plan includes construction of a river bed at Sangam, a guest house, Choultry, vehicle parking and road widening.

Replying to a question Mr. Nirani said that the State government would also develop Kalaburagi Fort by clearing the encroachments within the next two to three months. All the 272 families residing in the Fort were assured of new houses and basic amenities, he added.

He also said that the State government had taken elaborate steps so that the district has sufficient stock of fertilizers. The authorities have received 17,000 metric tonne fertilizer against its total demand of 25,000 metric tonne. The district would receive 2000 metric tonne fertilizer in a couple of days , he added.

Mr. Nirani said that legal action would be taken against those involved in creating/operating fake websites in the name of Dattatreya Temple at Ganagapur village in the district.

MP Umesh Jadhav, MLC B.G. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukur were present.