Nirani blames officer for delaying paperwork of his factory

The Legislative Council on Tuesday plunged into chaos for sometime and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa was left red-faced after one of his Cabinet colleagues accused an official of delaying paperwork for his sugar factory while a former Cabinet Minister and BJP member pointed out the delay in signing agreements for ethanol sales, handing out ammunition to the Opposition to attack the government.

The intense battle of words between the Opposition and treasury benches ensued during Question Hour when the Sugar Minister was responding to a question posed by Sunil Vallyapure on the ethanol production in sugar factories in Kalyana Karnataka region.

When the Minister was speaking about setting up of a committee to suggest a ethanol policy, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi pointed out at the delay in signing agreement for sale of ethanol, which could have helped sugar factories in clearing farmers’ due. “Though the file has been placed three months ago, it has not been cleared and agreement for sale of ethanol has not been signed.”

Even as the Minister was clarifying about the delay citing that it was oil marketing companies that had to purchase the ethanol, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani intervened and took the name of Sugar Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey. “It has been two years since Nirani Sugars, owned by me, took Pandavapura Sugar mill on lease. We invested ₹50 crore without an agreement. Despite directions from the Chief Minister, the agreement is yet to happen. I do not know whether being a Minister I should say this or not.”

The Opposition members soon sprang up, and Congress Chief Whip Prakash Rathod challenged the Minister to resign or suspend the official if it had the guts to do so, drawing angry reaction from BJP members. Despite reminders from Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure that Question Hour did not allow such discussions, the Opposition members were adamant stating that the incidents showed the government’s failure, plunging the House into a din. The members also did not allow the Sugar Minister to make a statement and said that what Mr. Nirani had stated was a serious issue taking the name of the official. The Chairman was on his feet multiple times to bring the House in order.

Intervening in the chaos, Mr. Savadi tried to bring peace by urging the Opposition not to make the issue big since Mr. Nirani was hurt and had spoken about it. “These things happen sometimes which ever government is there.”

Finally, when the Mr. Shankar Munenkoppa was allowed to speak, he said: “Mr. Nirani has also appreciated the work in my department. The Nirani Group has asked for the exemption of stamp duty and officers are following certain rules and regulations. The opinion of the Finance department has been sought after which it will be taken to the cabinet. The Chief Minister has to take a call. We have not created any problem.”