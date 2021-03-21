Nirani bats for private players mining gold in Hutti

Minister says this will enhance gold production by bringing in a competitive edge and qualitative change

The State government has mooted the idea of allowing private players to carry out mining in Hutti Gold Mines.

Allowing private players in mining will enhance gold production by bringing in a competitive edge and qualitative change, while day-to-day administration, management, ownership of HGML will rest with the government, said Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani.

The Minister also said he would hold talks with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to seek tax exemption including GST and income tax relief for jewellery start-ups in the State. His proposal on tax holidays for the jewellery ecosystem comes a day after the State announced ambitious sales and branding plans for its gold production. Karnataka is the only gold-producing State in the country.

Responding to the demand of Jewellers’ Association and Jewellery Designers’ Association for tax holiday for new ventures, the Minister on Saturday said, “Tax holiday is the domain of the Centre and therefore I will consult the Union Finance Minister and Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister to seek tax exemption.”

The jewellers’ and designers’ trade bodies that met Mr. Nirani also demanded better connectivity to the proposed jewellery park in Kalaburagi or Bidar in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The park will be set up on 50 to 75 acres of land close to the railway station and airport.

“The government has been keen on promoting industries in the backward Kalyana Karnataka region to attract more investments and create employment opportunities,” he added.

The jewellery park coming up in the Special Economic Zone is expected to generate more revenue for the government and job opportunities in the region.