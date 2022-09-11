Nirani attends industry interaction meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani participated in an industry interaction meeting along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

The interaction was organised by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In the run-up to the Global Investors Meet scheduled on November 2, 3 and 4, the Minister is leading a State delegation to the U.S. to attract investments.