Nirani asked to promote SSIs in Uttara Kannada district

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri suggested to Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani that the Government needs to promote small scale industries in Uttara Kannada district to generate employment.

Forests covered 80% of the geographical region of the district, and hence, it was difficult to set up major industries in the district and get environment clearances from the Centre, Mr. Kageri said.

In a reply to Roopali Santosh Naik of the BJP, Mr. Nirani told the Assembly that no land has been identified in Karwar and Ankola regions of the district for establishment of industries.

Mr. Kageri and former Minister R.V. Deshpande said the Government has to promote small scale industries, cottage industries, and tourism-related industries for proving jobs to local in the district.

Mr. Nirani said he would call a meeting in the chamber of the Speaker and discuss issues related to promoting industries in the district.