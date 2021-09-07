Nipah virus: No cause for anxiety in Kodagu and Mysuru, say officials

Mysuru

07 September 2021 20:02 IST

Even though the authorities in Kodagu and Mysuru stepped up surveillance and went into an alert over cases of Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala, the health officials in the two districts have said no suspected cases have been reported so far and added that there is no cause for anxiety.

Kodagu District Health Officer R. Venkatesh said surveillance has been stepped at the district’s border with Kerala, where entry of visitors is restricted on account of COVID-19. Precautionary measures against Nipah virus have been taken including setting aside of five beds at Ashwini Hospital in Madikeri and two beds in Madikeri taluk hospital exclusively for treatment of Nipah virus patients.

The symptomsinclude fever, headache, cough, altered mental status, respiratory distress, convulsions, diarrhoea, muscle pain etc. Persons experiencing these symptoms have been advised to consult a doctor and begin treatment.

The Nipah virus test will be conducted by obtaining a sample of the throat swab like COVID-19 test, besides testing urine and blood samples, said Dr. Venkatesh, adding that positive cases will be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for confirmation.

Treatment will, however, be symptomatic. But, persons experiencing severe symptoms will be given anti-viral drugs. Caregivers of persons with such symptoms should also compulsorily wear masks.

Pointing out that bats could be responsible for spread of Nipah virus, Dr. Venkatesh cautioned people against consuming fruits that are bitten by animals or birds. The virus can spread from animals to other animals and humans, he said. While asking people to avoid consuming Neera for the next few days, the Kodagu district health officer called upon people to consume fruits only after washing them clean and drying them.

Also, if any pigs, dogs, cats, sheep were found to be ill, they should immediately be referred to the veterinary department.

In Mysuru district, Dr Ravikumar, Health officer of H.D. Kote taluk, which borders Kerala, said there is no reason for panic as no cases or suspected cases have been reported in the taluk or areas in Kerala bordering Karnataka.

However, he said precautionary measures were in place and surveillance has been stepped at the border, where visitors are already being checked for COVID-19.

Persons with symptoms have been advised to call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for more information and advice.

