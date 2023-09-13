HamberMenu
Nipah virus | Dakshina Kannada, other districts in Karnataka bordering Kerala directed to strengthen fever surveillance

District officials told to send samples (throat swab, urine, blood) of only potentially vulnerable people for testing at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru

September 13, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Two deaths reported from Kerala’s Kozhikode district were caused by Nipah virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. A central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the State government in the management of the Nipah virus infection.

Two deaths reported from Kerala’s Kozhikode district were caused by Nipah virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. A central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the State government in the management of the Nipah virus infection. | Photo Credit: File photo

While asking people not be panic about the outbreak of Nipah in Kozhikode in Kerala, the Karnataka Government has directed officials of Dakshina Kannada and other districts bordering Kerala to strengthen fever surveillance. Only those with fever, who have travel history to Kozhikode, and have come in direct contact with a person who tested positive for Nipah, should be considered as potentially vulnerable to the infection, the government stated.

During an online meeting with Health Officers and Disease Surveillance Officers of Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Hassan and other districts on September 13, State Disease Surveillance officers asked district officials to send samples (throat swab, urine, blood) of only potentially vulnerable people for testing at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru.

“Suspects could be a resident of the village where a Nipah positive case has been reported. It can also be a care-giver or health worker, who had treated a Nipah patient. Samples of only suspects should be sent to NIV. If you send samples of others, NIV will reject them,” the official told district officials.

Suspected ‘Nipah’ patients should be treated in isolation by following all necessary precautions and they be given symptomatic and supportive treatment as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State officials said.

