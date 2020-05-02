Ninjacart to link farmers to end users

With millions of farmers across the country left in the lurch, owing to the lockdown, Ninjacart, a city-based fresh produce supply chain company has launched an initiative called ‘Harvest The Farms’ to help the farmers.

Millions of tonnes of vegetables are rotting in the farms unharvested, and through this initiative, farmers who are struggling to find buyers for their produce can now directly sell to the consumers through Ninjacart.

‘Harvest The Farms’ is being launched in partnership with local grocery stores and will be available in Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune.

“During these uncertain times, while we are dealing with supply chain disruption, we cannot overlook the farmer’s plight and let the harvest get wasted. With India’s largest fresh produce supply chain and extensive distribution network in cities, we believe we can leverage our capabilities to help farmers harvest the produce and let customers buy directly - preventing food wastage and reducing losses to farmers,'' said the company.

Under this initiative, Ninjacart will identify vegetables that are in excess supply, as well as those that are going unharvested within their farmer networks. They will offer to buy these vegetables from the farmers, to help them recover their investments. These products will then be offered to customers at a lower rate. Some of these produce are tomato, capsicum, cauliflower, cabbage, banana, watermelon and muskmelon among others.

Ninjacart is also appealing to the public to let them know if they are aware of any farmers who are struggling to sell their produce. They can write to Ninjacart on care@ninjacart.com or give a missed call to farmer helpline 080-4711-2110 or tag them on Twitter, to reach out to the farmer, and explore avenues to help them.