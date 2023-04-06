ADVERTISEMENT

Nine vehicles damaged in fire accident during temple procession

April 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees burning camphor outside Dharmarayaswamy temple as part of a ritual on the occasion of the annual Karaga festival in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Parked bikes that were damaged in the accident. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Nine bikes were burnt and a few people sustained minor injuries in a fire accident triggered during the karpoora arathi in Dharmaraya Swamy temple on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the temple premises in Cottonpet. As part of the temple procession, a huge quantity of camphor was kept for the arathi and as soon as the fire was lit, it spread rapidly, engulfing bikes parked on the sides of the road.

The police deployed for security had announced to remove the vehicles as a security measure, but a few vehicles parked on either side of the road started melting due to the heat. As a result, nine vehicles were partially damaged.

The police doused the fire by getting water from nearby houses and used pipes to pump water to douse the fire. Luckily, except a few superficial and minor injuries, there were no major casualties, a police official said.

What worried the police was a huge bundle of wires dangling on the road, which could have cause short circuit to houses adjacent to the narrow lanes. The temple management committee had earlier refused the advice to not use camphor citing tradition and rituals, but after the incident, the police managed to convince them, officials said.

