Nine trucks with VVPAT machines to arrive in Mysuru on Feb. 13

February 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

With the start of preparations for this year’s elections to the State Assembly, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be arriving to Mysuru on February 13.

Disclosing this here on Friday after a meeting with the representatives of various political parties, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said nine trucks carrying the VVPAT machines from Hyderabad will arrive here, and the representatives of political parties can verify them upon their arrival. Any doubts about VVPAT machines can be clarified on that day, he told the meeting.

He said VVPAT machines are being received by our officers in Hyderabad and they would be brought to Mysuru under video recording. Every step of their travel to Mysuru can be checked.

On their arrival, a mock poll will be conducted. “Our aim is to conduct the polls without any doubts.”

Mr Rajendra said Mysuru district will have 2,905 polling booths. The process of addition and deletion of names in the electoral roll was under process, he said and added that any complaints can be brought to his notice.

The special summary revision of electoral roll 2023 for publication of integrated draft electoral roll and enrolment of youth in the voters’ list was organised in the district by the district administration, the Mysuru City Corporation and the District SVEEP Committee in November last year on the instructions of the Election Commission.

After the revision, the total number of voters stood at 25,59,855, with the inclusion of 32,043 young voters. The number of male voters stood at 12,72,155 while women voters were 12,87,502. Even after the revision, women voters outnumber men voters. There are 198 third gender voters. As many as 22,625 voters had been dropped from the list for various reasons. In total, the district has 2,905 polling booths.

The increase of voters in the district is 1.27 per cent (32,043). The highest number of voters included were in Narasimharaja constituency (6,250), followed by Chamundeshwari – 5,730 and Chamaraja – 3,095. The least inclusion of voters was in H.D. Kote – 435 voters, followed by T. Narsipur – 493 and Periyapatna – 1,455.