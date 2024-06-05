Nine trekkers from Bengaluru die in Uttarakhand 

In a tragic turn of events, nine persons from Bengaluru died during the Sahastra Tal trek in Uttarakhand after being caught in a blizzard while returning to the base camp from the peak, on June 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

22 in group

There were 22 people in the group, including trekkers and guides, on the expedition. The Karnataka government, which was alerted about the incident on Tuesday night, rescued 13 people through Indian Air Force and civil helicopters working with the Uttarakashi district administration, Uttarakhand government, and the Union Home Department.

After receiving initial medical aid, eight of the survivors reached the State guest house in Dehradun on Wednesday, while five others are expected to reach there on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has reached Uttarakhand to coordinate the rescue efforts.

Minister meets group

“I met and interacted with the group of eight persons who are now in the State guest house in Dehradun. They are all in normal health. Five more will reach Dehradun tomorrow (Thursday), subject to weather. We are working with local authorities to transport all nine bodies (five currently in Uttarkashi and four still on the trekking route) to Dehradun, subject to weather conditions. We are also making arrangements to transport bodies to Bengaluru as soon as possible,” Mr. Gowda said.

Five of the deceased were identified as Sindhu Vakekalam, Asha Sudhakar, Sujatha Mungurwadi, Vinayak Mungurwadi, and Chitra Praneeth; the names of the other four are yet to be revealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.