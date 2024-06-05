GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine trekkers from Bengaluru die in Uttarakhand 

Published - June 05, 2024 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Operation on to rescue the trekkers who were caught in a blizzard in Uttarakhand.

Operation on to rescue the trekkers who were caught in a blizzard in Uttarakhand. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a tragic turn of events, nine persons from Bengaluru died during the Sahastra Tal trek in Uttarakhand after being caught in a blizzard while returning to the base camp from the peak, on June 3.

22 in group

There were 22 people in the group, including trekkers and guides, on the expedition. The Karnataka government, which was alerted about the incident on Tuesday night, rescued 13 people through Indian Air Force and civil helicopters working with the Uttarakashi district administration, Uttarakhand government, and the Union Home Department.

After receiving initial medical aid, eight of the survivors reached the State guest house in Dehradun on Wednesday, while five others are expected to reach there on Thursday.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has reached Uttarakhand to coordinate the rescue efforts.

Minister meets group

“I met and interacted with the group of eight persons who are now in the State guest house in Dehradun. They are all in normal health. Five more will reach Dehradun tomorrow (Thursday), subject to weather. We are working with local authorities to transport all nine bodies (five currently in Uttarkashi and four still on the trekking route) to Dehradun, subject to weather conditions. We are also making arrangements to transport bodies to Bengaluru as soon as possible,” Mr. Gowda said.

Five of the deceased were identified as Sindhu Vakekalam, Asha Sudhakar, Sujatha Mungurwadi, Vinayak Mungurwadi, and Chitra Praneeth; the names of the other four are yet to be revealed.

