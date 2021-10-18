Karnataka

Nine tonnes of animal hide seized

Kalaburagi Police seized nine tonnes of skin removed from cows, buffaloes and sheep near Kadaganchi Cross in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Based on information provided by Hunachiraya Motgi, a member of the Animal Welfare Board, a truck carrying the consignment of hide removed from nearly 1,800 animals was impounded in the afternoon.

A case has been registered at the Narona Police Station against three persons, including the truck owner and the driver.

Last week, the Kalaburagi Police seized a lorry carrying 32 tonnes of animal skin from Kalaburagi district to Kolkata.


