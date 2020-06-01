Nine test positive in Shivamogga

Shivamogga

01 June 2020 19:53 IST

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, seven have travel history to Bengaluru while another patient identified as P-3307 is primary contact of P-1305. The source from which another patient identified as P-3308 contracted the disease is being traced. All the nine persons are being treated at designated hospital in Shivamogga city and their health condition was said to be stable.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 51.

Advertising

Advertising