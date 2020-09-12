Nine taluks declared ‘flood-affected’

Four taluks in Mysuru district and all three in Kodagu have been declared ‘flood-affected’. One each in Mandya and Chamarajnagar districts affected by the recent rains have also been identified as flood-hit.

The State government, in its order dated September 10, declared 130 taluks in 23 districts ‘flood-hit.’ These will remain in the affected list until further orders.

Hunsur, K.R. Nagar, Mysuru and Periyapatna, that saw heavy rain and flood last month are among the taluks declared flood-affected, besides Kollegal in Chamarajnagar district and K.R. Pet in Mandya. In Kodagu, Madikeri, Somawarapet and Virajpet, which bore the brunt of flood and landslips in the beginning of August, were declared flood-hit.

The order, issued by K. Umapathy, Joint Secretary of Revenue Department, Disaster Management, has asked DCs of these districts to strictly implement the orders issued by the government with regard to relief work complying with the guidelines of SDRF/NDRF.

The Central team, accompanied by district officials, had recently visited the affected areas to assess the damage. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also submitted a memorandum to the team seeking Central relief.

Loss of ₹415 crore

According to Minister in-charge of Kodagu district V. Somanna, a loss of ₹415 crore had been estimated based on the damages to infrastructure across Kodagu.

As many as 91 villages bore the brunt of the floods and nearly 28 witnessed landslips.

Out of five missing persons following a landslip near Talacauvery, the bodies of three had been traced. Two others remain missing.