Nine taken into custody

The police arrested nine people on the charge of attacking a youth in Damane village in Belagavi district on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday. The youth, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to hospital.

The victim’s family complained to the police saying that a group of MES followers attacked him after taking objection to playing of Kannada songs in a local wedding procession.

The police officers investigating the case said that the victim is facing allegations of setting a motorbike on fire a few months ago.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah told journalists that all angles of the case are being investigated.