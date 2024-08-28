Nine students from Karnataka to represent India at World Skills Competition in France

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has selected nine students to represent India at the 47th World Skills Competition in Lyon, France.

The students met Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, before embarking on their journey to France. The selected students are currently pursuing ITI, diploma, and engineering courses in various regions across Karnataka.

The World Skills Competition, often referred to as the Olympics of vocational skills, is the world’s largest event dedicated to vocational education and skill excellence. Scheduled to be held from September 10 to 15 in Lyon, the competition is expected to see more than 1,000 young participants under the age of 22 competing in over 60 skill categories.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organises the India Skills competition to identify and train candidates who will represent India at the World Skills Competition. Karnataka secured the second position at the national level during the India Skills competition held in New Delhi from May 15 to 19, a release said.