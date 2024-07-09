GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine prisoners from Kalaburagi jail released for good conduct

Published - July 09, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine prisoners who were sentenced to life imprisonment were released considering their good conduct.

Basavaraj Shivappanore from Mantal village in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district, Wazeer Sab Marathur from Hosur village at Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, Lachamayya Bhimashappa from Hale Jadaladinni in Raichur district, Dattayya Kalal, Manik Kalal and Basayya Kalal from Korewar village in Kalagi taluk of Kalaburagi district, Mohammad Nazib Hassan from Topagalli village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district, Chandra Kumaraswamy from Malangi Gomal in Piriyapattan taluk of Mysuru district, Hanamanth Bhimlya from Yaddaladoddi Tanda in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district were among the prisoners who were released by Home Minister G. Parameshwar at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

As per the information provided by K. Ranganath, the Chief Superintendent of Kalaburagi Central Prison, the prisoners had completed 14 years in jail and the government had decided to release them considering their good conduct.

“For the purpose of release, the nine prisoners were taken to Bengaluru and they were released after the programme was over. The money they had earned during their jail term and their belongings were handed over to the respective prisoners,” Mr. Ranganath said.

