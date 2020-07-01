Nine primary contacts, two others test positive in Kodagu

MYSURU

01 July 2020 17:55 IST

Quarantine violation by inter-State, international travellers resulting in opening of more containment zones, causing inconvenience to residents

Kodagu’s COVID-19 tally has surged past 50 with 11 new cases, including a 3-month-old baby, reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike so far in the district.

The total number of cases so far stands at 58 with 55 active cases. Also, the number of containment zones had touched 25.

Nine persons from Hundi village have tested positive. All of them had come in contact with a patient from Nellihudikeri in Somwarapet taluk. They include a 61-year-old patient; a 43-year-old patient; an 11-year-old patient; a 38-year-old patient and 29-year-old patient; a three-month-old baby; a 6-year-old child, a 56-year-old person, and an 87-year-old patient, all primary contacts of the patient.

A new CZ had been opened at Gundurao Badavane in Shanivarasanthe in Somwarapet taluk with a 47-year-old person, who is the primary contact of a patient from Sirangala, testing positive. A person, aged about 65 years, with ILI symptoms from Thithimathi has also contracted the infection.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration said it has come across some persons violating quarantine norms and requested the locals to keep track of inter-State and international returnees violating home quarantine and government safety guidelines, and alert the authorities if they threaten to endanger the safety of others in the neighbourhood.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy warned of stringent action against those flouting the guidelines issued for the travellers and said their indifference had been resulting in them testing positive and opening of containment zones, eventually putting the residents to inconvenience.

Such violations will not be tolerated. Seven-day facility quarantine and seven-day home quarantine was mandatory for Maharashtra returnees and 14-day home quarantine for returnees from other States. The DC told the residents to alert the gram panchayats in case they come across anybody in home quarantine bypassing the rules.