Nine panchayats in Karnataka win national awards

Nine rural local bodies of Karnataka have won the national-level panchayat awards for efficient implementation of schemes for transformation of rural areas.

The six panchayats that have won the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Raj Sashaktikaran are: Hassan Zilla Panchayat, Pandavapura Taluk Panchayat, Bengaluru East Taluk Panchayat, Tumminakatte Gram Panchayat, Yadaganahalli Gram Panchayat, and Karna Kuppe Gram Panchayat. Bengaluru East Taluk Panchayat has bagged the award for providing land for all 11 GPs in Anekal for solid waste management, for encroachment clearance drive, and for digitisation of records, according to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J. Manjunath.

The Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Raj Sashaktikaran award is given to the best-performing panchayat in recognition of the good work done by PRIs at each level for improving delivery of services and public goods. Hemmanahalli Gram Panchayat has bagged the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar. Rajankunte Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru North taluk has received the Namma Grama Namma Yojane Puraskar, while Munuganahalli Gram Panchayat has received the best child-friendly panchayat award.

The awards were announced on Saturday on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual conference with Chief Ministers and Panchayat Raj Ministers of the States. The cash prize for recognised zilla and taluk panchayats is ₹25 lakh, while for gram panchayats it is ₹5 lakh. Mr. Modi commended the role of panchayats in the management of COVID-19 and in providing local leadership to stop the virus from entering the villages and spreading awareness. He asked the panchayats to ensure complete implementation of the guidelines being issued from time to time.