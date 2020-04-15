Nine of family misuse pass, quarantined

Nine members of a family have been instructed to be in home quarantine for misusing a special pass and attending a wedding on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations, a family of Uppin Betageri in Dharwad taluk had obtained the special pass from the district administration claiming that one of their family members was sick and needed to go out of station for medical treatment. However, the nine, including a child, travelled on an SUV to Hubballi to attend a marriage ceremony.

During patrolling in the rural areas on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Nayak spotted the SUV and, during inspection, found that the family members had misused the special medical pass.

Immediately, he contacted Superintendent of Police Varthika Katiyar who ordered that all the nine members be taken for medical examination at KIMS. The police escorted all the family members to KIMS and subjected them to medical tests. Later, all the family members were instructed to remain in home quarantine. The police have seized the car, the release said.