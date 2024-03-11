Nine more Indira Canteens to open in Mysuru

March 11, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Indira canteens are quenching the hunger of the poor, working class, and the students, said Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa in Mysuru on Monday.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, was speaking after laying the foundation stone for nine new Indira canteens, and distributing benefits under the Chief Minister’s Nagarothana scheme, at the deputy commissioner’s office on Bannur Road here.

The Minister announced that steps had been taken for providing ‘ragi mudde’ and ‘soppu saru’ (curry made of leafy veggies) in the canteen menu.

Ragi mudde is among the popular foods in this part of the region, and considered a staple diet, and therefore the government was perhaps introducing it in the canteen to cater to the needs of the people.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the concept of Indira Canteen was first launched in 2016 by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, offering breakfast, and meals at affordable prices.

In Karnataka, 520 canteens are presently operating, providing good and tasty food to the poor, labourers and impoverished, at inexpensive prices. Out of 17 canteens in the district, 12 are alone in Mysuru city.

The Minister said the government was providing assistance to those wanting to build houses. Students are getting scholarships and laptops. Equal opportunities were being provided to the people as per the Constitution and therefore everyone must understand the principles of the Constitution.

Mr. Mahadevappa claimed that guarantee schemes have improved the living conditions of the beneficiaries. Anna Bhaya, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, and Yuva Nidhi were providing benefits to scores of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the Indira canteen menu has been modified as the people will soon be getting ‘ragi mudde’ and ‘soppu saru’. It has been included in the tender

In his speech, former minister and MLA Tanaver Sait said the government has launched many pro-people programmes.

For the working class, it started the Indira canteen to provide tasty food at affordable cost. The poverty-stricken can eat with a full stomach.

The move to start the Indira canteen on the premises of deputy commissioner’s office will benefit the people coming to the various departments for various works, he felt.

K. Harish Gowda,MLA, C.N. Manje Gowda, D. Thimmaih, MLCs, MUDA Chairman K. Mari Gowda, Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, and others were present.

