Nine more illegal telephone exchanges raided

Continuing investigations into the illegal telephone exchange racket, officials of the anti-terrorist cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Monday busted nine more illegal exchanges operating in the South East division of the city.

The CCB officials have so far unearthed 15 illegal telephone exchanges operating in this division alone.

Five arrested

The police also arrested five persons who were allegedly working for the kingpin Ibrahim Mullati , 36, arrested earlier .

Based on the information provided by Ibrahim and others, the police raided the places in BTM Layout, Madiwala and Sadduguntepalya where the telephone exchanges were being operated. They seized 109 SIM boxes with 3,000 SIM cards, 23 laptops, 14 UPS and 17 routers.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Basheer, 51, Anees Attimannil, 30, from Malappuram, Santan Kumar, 29, Suresh Jayavelu, 32 and Jai Ganesh, 30 from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Investigations revealed that Santan is a sales executive of a mobile service provider company and sourced 3,000 SIM cards and sent them across to Basheer and Anees through Suresh and Jai Ganesh.

Converting calls

The accused were operating the telephone exchange for a few months and helping customers make international calls at throwaway prices by converting them into local calls . “Such rackets not only cause heavy losses to the State exchequer, but are also a threat to national security,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, CCB.

Previous raid

On June 9, the AT cell, in association with the military intelligence officials, raided six places in Byrasandra, Taverekere and Madiwala , and arrested Ibrahim Pullatti and his associate Goutham Vishawanathan, 27, and recovered 30 SIM boxes installed with 960 SIM cards to run the illegal telephone racket .