Nine members of two gangs held on dacoity charge

September 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police have arrested nine members of two gangs on the charge of dacoity and seized valuables worth ₹8 lakh from them.

A press release said that the two gangs were involved in dacoity and house break-in thefts in Gokak and surrounding areas.

Investigation began following a complaint by Gurunath Badiger of Gokak who was robbed at knife point in Kanasageri village in September last.

Teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police D.H. Mulla, Sub-Inspector Gopal Rathod, Kiran Mohit, M.D. Ghori, H. Yarazarvi and other personnel arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled has congratulated the teams involved in the investigation.

