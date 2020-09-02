Nine-man gang arrested

Belagavi district police have arrested a gang of persons on the charge of committing murder, dacoity and other crimes in Gokak.
Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi told journalists in Gokak on Wednesday that the nine-member gang was looting people, attacking families in isolated houses and was involved in other heinous crimes. It called itself the “Tiger Gang” and was intimidating traders and land owners.
The police cseized ₹ 30 lakh in cash, a gun, 20 bullets, swords, knives and other weapons from the gang. Vehicles, mobile phones, SIM cards and other material such as voter identity cards and bond papers were also seized.
The accused, Gangadhar Santram Sindhe, Vinayak Basavaraj Hadaginal, Vithal Pawar, Vinod Hosmani, Kiran Doddannanavar, Ravi Choonannanavar, Kedari Jadhav, Sunil Murkibavi and Santosh Chigadolli, have been produced before court.
