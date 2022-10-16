Nine killed in a pile-up in Hassan district

A milk tanker, a KSRTC bus, and a Tempo Traveller (TT) were involved in the accident.

The Hindu Bureau Hassan:
October 16, 2022 00:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles that were involved in an accident at Chaluvanahalli in Arsikere taluk on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as nine persons, including four children, died and 10 were injured in a pile-up near Cheluvanahalli in Arsikere taluk on Saturday around 11 p.m.

A milk tanker, a KSRTC bus, and a Tempo Traveller (TT) were involved in the accident. It is said that the bus, heading towards Shivamogga, hit the TT. The driver of the TT lost control and the passenger vehicle hit a milk tanker coming from the opposite direction. As a result, the TT was crushed between two vehicles. All the nine, who died, were travelling by TT.

The incident occurred on the highway which had been taken up for four-lane widening. The work has been going on. The confusion over diversion on the stretch is expected to be one of the reasons for the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, who was on his way to the spot after receiving information about the accident, told The Hindu that nine persons, including four children, died in the accident. “As many as 10 persons, including passengers in the KSRTC bus, suffered injuries. Among them, two are critical. They have been shifted to Hassan for treatment,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The occurred in Banavara police station limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app