Nine killed in a pile-up in Hassan district

A milk tanker, a KSRTC bus, and a Tempo Traveller (TT) were involved in the accident.

The vehicles that were involved in an accident at Chaluvanahalli in Arsikere taluk on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as nine persons, including four children, died and 10 were injured in a pile-up near Cheluvanahalli in Arsikere taluk on Saturday around 11 p.m.

A milk tanker, a KSRTC bus, and a Tempo Traveller (TT) were involved in the accident. It is said that the bus, heading towards Shivamogga, hit the TT. The driver of the TT lost control and the passenger vehicle hit a milk tanker coming from the opposite direction. As a result, the TT was crushed between two vehicles. All the nine, who died, were travelling by TT.

The incident occurred on the highway which had been taken up for four-lane widening. The work has been going on. The confusion over diversion on the stretch is expected to be one of the reasons for the accident.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, who was on his way to the spot after receiving information about the accident, told The Hindu that nine persons, including four children, died in the accident. “As many as 10 persons, including passengers in the KSRTC bus, suffered injuries. Among them, two are critical. They have been shifted to Hassan for treatment,” he added.

The occurred in Banavara police station limits.