Nine inter-state trains to operate through Karnataka from June 1

Mangaluru

21 May 2020 11:45 IST

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday announced a list of 100 inter-state special trains out of proposed 200 to be operated from June 1, including nine through Karnataka.

Trains earlier operating as regular ones before the lockdown are proposed to be run as specials on normal fares. However, they are fully reserved trains, including the general second class, bookings of which have to done through IRCTC website only, Railways said.

Trains operating through Karnataka are:

Train No 01139/40 Mumbai CSMT-Gadag express daily

Train No 01301/02 Mumbai CSMT-Bengaluru Udyan express daily

002296/95 Danapur-Bengaluru Sanghmitra express daily

02629/02630 New Delhi-Yeshwantpur Karnataka Sampark Kranthi express biweekly

06345/06346 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi express daily via Mangaluru

02618/02617 Hazrath Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express daily via Mangaluru

02245/46 Howrah-Yeshwantpur Duranto express five days a week

02079/02080 Bengaluru-Hubballi Jan Shatabdi express daily and 02089/02090 Yeshwantpur-Shivamogga Jan Shatabdi express daily.

Advance bookings for the special trains on IRCTC site opened on Thursday and bookings can be made up to 30 days in advance. Passengers with confirmed tickets only are allowed to enter the departure station and they have to report 90 minutes before the departure.

Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to board the train while they have to adhere to health protocols at the destination state/ Union territory, Railways said. Passengers have to compulsorily use hand sanitisers, face masks and adhere to social distancing.

The trains would have both air conditioned and non-AC accommodations. However the Railways would not provide any blanket, curtain etc in AC coaches. Limited packaged foods and drinking water would be sold on board the trains. Fares for the general second class would be on a par with second sitting class fares.

The specials are in addition to already operating Shramik Specials and AC special trains.

Belagavi and Mysuru

Bookings for Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru services are open. While Bengaluru-Belagavi second sitting fatevis ₹220, that of Mysuru is ₹80. Both trains have 14 chair car coaches and 1,484 seats each.