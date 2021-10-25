Nine in judicial custody for malpractice in recruitment exam

KALABURAGI

25 October 2021 19:38 IST

In a major breakthrough, the Kalaburagi Police have arrested nine persons who were trying to cheat in a police recruitment exam by using a microchip and Bluetooth device here on Sunday.

On receiving a tip-off, the police raided a lodge and arrested nine candidates appearing for the common written exam for the Civil Police Constable recruitment on Sunday through illegal means. All the nine accused tried to take a written exam equipped with Bluetooth and a specially designed electronic device containing a SIM card.

The police have arrested Lingaraj Pujar, Parashuram Hosamani, Maalappa Ankalgi, Peerappa Hosamani, Nagappa Aurad and Rayappa Mallabad of Jewargi taluk and Mahesh Natikar, Rajkumar Natikar and Parashuram from Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district. Along with the electronic devices, the police also recovered ₹24,000 in cash from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Devendrappa, Prakash Patil and Pramod of a coaching centre in Jewargi helped the candidates cheat during the exam and demanded ₹6 lakh from each for the purpose. All the nine have been remanded in judicial custody.