Nine hurt in serial accident on airport road flyover

A car coming from KIA towards the city lost control and collided with four other cars on the flyover near Byatarayanapura on Sunday.

27 December 2020 23:00 IST

As many as five cars were damaged and nine persons injured in a serial accident that occurred on Airport Road on Sunday morning. A car coming from KIA towards the city lost control and jumped the median, after which it collided with four other cars coming from the opposite direction on the flyover near Byatarayanapura.

Traffic on the flyover was disrupted for some time. The Hebbal traffic police cleared the damaged cars to facilitate vehicle movement.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital and the police are awaiting to question them for further investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

The driver of the car that jumped the divider and collided with the cars told the police that it was the result of confusion created by a biker, who, in a bid to overtake the car, scared the driver by coming too close to the car.

As a result, the driver lost control of the car.and in a bid to avoid collusion, he hit the divider and jumped on to the opposite side, colliding with vehicles coming from the opposite direction.