Nine hurt in serial accident on airport road flyover

As many as five cars were damaged and nine persons injured in a serial accident that occurred on Airport Road on Sunday morning. A car coming from KIA towards the city lost control and jumped the median, after which it collided with four other cars coming from the opposite direction on the flyover near Byatarayanapura.
Traffic on the flyover was disrupted for some time. The Hebbal traffic police cleared the damaged cars to facilitate vehicle movement.
The injured have been admitted to a private hospital and the police are awaiting to question them for further investigation.
The driver of the car that jumped the divider and collided with the cars told the police that it was the result of confusion created by a biker, who, in a bid to overtake the car, scared the driver by coming too close to the car.
As a result, the driver lost control of the car.and in a bid to avoid collusion, he hit the divider and jumped on to the opposite side, colliding with vehicles coming from the opposite direction.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath