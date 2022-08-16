Nine gaurs from Mysuru transported to Shivamogga safari

A total of 21 gaurs permitted by CZA for shifting to the facility

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 16, 2022 21:14 IST

A gaur that was shifted recently from Mysuru zoo to the proposed Shivamogga gaur safari. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The proposed gaur safari in Shivamogga district will soon become a reality as nine gaurs from Mysuru zoo have been safely transported to the new facility in recent days, to facilitate the setting up of one of the new attractions.

The Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) embarked on this first major safari project after a gap of two years. The Central Zoo Authority has given the nod to what is reckoned to be the country’s first safari dedicated to gaurs.

The zoo here has been permitted by the CZA to give away 21 gaurs to the safari. So far, nine gaurs have been transported to Shivamogga and the remaining ones will also be shifted soon, said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

The gaurs are being released on an expanse of 75 acres identified for the safari.

The Indian Gaur safari is coming up on the outskirts of Shivamogga at Tyavarekoppa where other safaris exist and are very popular. The gaur safari is the fourth in Shivamogga after lion, tiger and herbivore safari. Perhaps, in terms of gate collections and footfall, Shivamogga safari comes third after Mysuru zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. 

The zoo successfully transported the gaurs as it is a challenge to shift huge animals like gaur. The zoo has expertise in the transportation of large animals, including giraffes and elephants, as it had earlier transported animals on long distance routes, to zoos in North India. The zoo has also shifted gaurs to Europe in the past. The zoo vets and the staff worked out the plan for the safe transportation.

“The zoo will have about 20 gaurs even after handing over 21 to the Shivamogga safari. The zoo has conservation breeding of gaurs,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

The conservation breeding of gaur ( bos gaurus) or Indian bison, an endangered species, has been happening at the Mysuru zoo for many years as it is the coordinating zoo for the national conservation breeding programme (CBP) of the CZA.  

Gaur is a mega herbivore and a major prey species in the wild. Gaur is next to elephant and rhinoceros in size and is critical in prey-predator relations.

