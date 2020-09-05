Nine deaths, 614 new cases in DK, Udupi

MANGALURU

05 September 2020 00:22 IST

Seven COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died while 428 new cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada on Friday. With the discharge of 222 patients, the number of active cases in the district was 2,904. Of the new patients, 227 were symptomatic while 201 were asymptomatic, stated the bulletin by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi

Two COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities died while 186 new cases were detected in Udupi on Friday. As many as 332 patients were discharged and the active cases in the district was 1,967. Of the new patients, 120 were symptomatic while 66 were asymptomatic, the Udupi district administration bulletin stated.

Advertising

Advertising

9,366 cases in Hassan

The total number of COVID-19 infected persons in Hassan increased to 9,366 on Friday, with 340 fresh cases reported on the day. Two more people died on the day, increasing the total deaths to 211.

So far 6,112 have recovered and 3,043 are under treatment. Among them, 51 are in the ICU.

Among the new cases reported, eight are from Alur, 43 from Arakalgud, 44 from Arsikere, 19 from Belur, 51 from Channarayapatna, 129 from Hassan, 32 from Holenarasipur and 14 from Sakaleshpur.