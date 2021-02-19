Nine-day Rangayana theatre festival starts tomorrow

Troupes from different units of Rangayana from across the State and other theatre groups will present a total of nine plays during the Ranga Navami theatre festival which will begin on Saturday.

Dharwad Rangayana has organised the theatre festival which will be held from February 20 to 28 and the plays will be staged every day at 6.30 p.m. at the Basavaraj Rajguru Open Air Theatre in Dharwad.

According to Director of Dharwad Rangayana Ramesh Paravinaikar, theatre troupes from Dharwad, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Belagavi and Udupi will stage dramas during the festival. The inaugural ceremony of the theatre festival will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. Film actor Mandya Ramesh will inaugurate it and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi will be the chief guest. The first stage show of the comedy Akasmaat Hingaadra translated from Marathi by Yashwant Sardeshpande and directed by Ravi Kulkarni will be held on the inaugural day.

On the second day (Sunday, February 21), a play Siripurandara directed by Mahadev Hadapad will be staged by Rangayana Kalaburagi and the same troupe team will stage a play Trayastha on Monday (February 22).

Shivamogga Rangayana will stage Chanakya Prapancha directed by B.R. Venkataramana Aithal on Tuesday (February 23) and Hakki Kathe directed by Ganesh Mandarthi will be staged on Wednesday (February 24).

Dharwad Rangayana will stage Samrat Ashok directed by Veena Sharma Bhusnurmath on Thursday (February 25), Yuvaranga Cultural Organisation of Belagavi will stage Vidushaka directed by Babasaheb Kamble on Friday (February 26). Snehajeevi troupe from Udupi will stage Annavaali directed by Ganesh Rao On Saturday (February 27) and the theatre festival will conclude with the staging of Chora Charanadasa directed by Mandya Ramesh by Natana Ranga Shale of Mysuru on Sunday (February 28).