Nine-day Navaratri festivities conclude in twin cities

Dharwad Jamboo Savari, suspended in the last two years due to COVID-19, attracts hundreds of people who actively take part in the colourful event

The famous Jamboo Savari held as part of Navaratri celebrations in Dharwad attracted hundreds of people. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dharwad Jamboo Savari, suspended in the last two years due to COVID-19, attracts hundreds of people who actively take part in the colourful event

The colourful Jamboo Savari of Dharwad, which was suspended in the last two years due to COVID-19, attracted hundreds of people in all age groups who actively participated in the event.

Meanwhile, the nine-day festivities of Navaratri concluded with Ravana Dahana on the occasion of Vijayadasami in the twin cities on Wednesday.

In Dharwad, Ravana Dahana was held on Mrutyunjaya Arts & Commerce College campus. During the nine-day festivities, special discourses, Durga Doud and various religious rituals were held in Durga Devi temples across the twin cities.

In Dharwad, the 103-year-old Lakshminarayan Temple at Ravivar Pet, attract a large number of devotees during the Navaratri festivities just as the Tulaja Bhavani Temple at Kamaripet in Hubballi did. Another popular venue of Navaratri celebrations in Dharwad was the Venkateswara Temple at Reddy Colony near Saraswatpur.

Jamboo Savari

The famed Jamboo Savari of Dharwad, held on Tuesday, attracted hundreds of people with two tamed pachyderms carrying the howdah of Goddess Durga through the thoroughfares of the city. Over 50 folk troupes added colour to the procession with their lively performances.

Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa inaugurated the Jamboo Sawari at Bandemma Temple in Gandhi Nagar, Dharwad, in the presence of several seers, including those of Moorusavir Mutt, Murugha Mutt, Kodi Mutt, and others.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri, Gururaj Hunasimarad of the Jamboo Savari Samiti and others were present.

After being flagged off, the procession covered Gouli Galli, Malmaddi Rayara Mutt, Hosayellapur and it culminated at Kadapa Maidan. Hundreds of people assembled on either side of the roads to watch the majestic elephants and the folk troupes.

In Hubballi, various activities and religious programmes were held during the nine-day festivities and processions of Goddess Durga were taken out on Wednesday before the idols were immersed.