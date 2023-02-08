Nine cyclists from Hubballi to cycle from Delhi to Wagah Border in support of armed personnel

February 08, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Nine cycling enthusiasts from Hubballi Bicycle Club will launch a cycling expedition from national capital Delhi to the Wagah Border in support of personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) who are protecting the country’s borders.

The cycling expedition was symbolically flagged off managing director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad at Tolanakere Tank in Hubballi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, three types of cycling jerseys sponsored by Mr. Prasad along with Ajay Bongale and Plus Surgicals were also released.

The Delhi to Wagah Border cycling expedition by nine cyclists of Hubballi Bicycle Club is dedicated to the Indian Army and Border Security Force personnel and the cyclists will cover a distance of 500 km in three days from February 20.

The participants of the expedition are from varied backgrounds. The team includes Prasanna Joshi, Shivanand Dandavate Math, Shettappa Pirangi, Subash Hangaraki, Joseph Anthony, Prashant Hiremath, Ajay Singh, Amit Hosur and Gurumurthy B.M.

Addressing the cyclists and the small gathering at Tolanakere after the expedition was formally flagged off, Mr. Prasad lauded the club members for their unique expedition.

BSF personnel are protecting 130 crore citizens of the country by keeping vigil over the international borders and it is the duty of every citizen to remember their service with gratitude as it is because of them that the people of the country are able to lead a normal, peaceful life, he said.

Mr. Prasad said that such initiatives by civilians boosted the morale of the personnel in armed forces who have dedicated their lives for the country. He also said that it is a moment of pride for the people of Hubballi, Kannadigas and all Indians that cyclists from Hubballi have undertaken such an expedition in honour of army men.