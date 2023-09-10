Nine couples awaiting divorce reunite at Lok Adalat in Raichur

HamberMenu
September 10, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Some of the couples who reunited during the Lok Adalat posing for photographs in Raichur on Saturday.

Some of the couples who reunited during the Lok Adalat posing for photographs in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Setting aside their marital conflicts, as many as nine pairs of husband and wife who had knocked on the doors of justice for divorce reunited in the presence of judges during the National Lok Adalat in Raichur on Saturday.

The State Legal Services Authority and the Raichur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised the Lok Adalat to settle amicably pending civil and criminal cases, including matrimonial cases.

When the issues involved with these pairs came up for hearing, the nine pairs of husband and wife decided to reunite after being convinced by the judges of the importance of married life.

After the formalities were completed, these couples exchanged garlands while the judges wished them the best.

“As there were some differences between them, these couples approached court for divorce. But, after being convinced of the importance of married life, they decided to reunite and not to split again. This is what the intention of the Lok Adalat is and it has been done in the interests of these couples,” District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of Raichur DLSA Maruti Bagade has said.

As many as 76 cases were listed for settlement and of these, 56 cases have been settled amicably during the Lok Adalat.

Judge of Family Court Jagadeeshwar and Member-Secretary of DLSA Dayanand Belure and advocates were present.

