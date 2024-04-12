Nine candidates file nomination papers in four Lok Sabha constituencies

April 12, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

On the first day for filing nomination papers, nine candidates, including a Congress rebel candidate, have filed theirs for the elections to Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Davangere Lok Sabha constituencies.

According to a press release by the respective Returning Officers, Dharwad and Haveri have received nomination papers from one candidate each.

In Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, four candidates filed seven sets of nomination papers on Friday, while in Davangere, five candidates have filed six sets of nomination papers.

Prominent among those who filed their nomination papers are the former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Uttara Kannada), Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, and Congress rebel candidate Vinaykumar G.B.

In Dharwad, on the first day, Nagappa Krennavar of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti filed his nomination papers, while in Haveri, Sanna Moulasab Ganajur of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) filed his nomination papers.

In Uttara Kannada, along with Mr. Kageri (BJP), Ganapati Hegde of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Vinayak Naik of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti and Kishan Hanumanthappa Balegar (Independent) have filed their nomination papers.

In Davangere, along with Prabha Mallikarjun (Congress) and Vinaykumar G.B. (Independent), Thippeswamy K.A. SUCI(C), Eshwar of Uttama Prajakiya Paksha and Raghavendra G.P. of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti have filed their nomination papers.

As April 13 and 14 are general holidays, the process to receive nomination papers will resume on April 15. April 19 is the last date for filing nomination papers.

