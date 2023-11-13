ADVERTISEMENT

Nine bookies arrested for cricket betting

November 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Dharwad Police have arrested nine bookies in connection with seven cases of cricket betting.

According to a press release issued by the Police Commissionerate, raids were carried out during the England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match on Saturday.

Seven cases have been registered in this connection and ₹29,610 in cash and two mobile handsets have been seized. The raids were carried out both in Hubballi and Dharwad.

152 arrested

Meanwhile, the police arrested 152 people in connection with 28 cases of gambling in the twin cities. A total amount of ₹2,89,310 in cash and other articles have been sized.

