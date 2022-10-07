Nine booked for performing pooja at Bidar madrasa

Nine persons who were part of a larger group performed the puja, in the presence of the police, during the Bhavani Devi procession

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 07, 2022 00:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A screengrab from the video where a group is seen trespassing Mahmud Gawan madrasa. Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi

The Bidar police have booked nine persons for trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site in the city in north Karnataka, and performing puja during Dasara festivities early on Thursday. A strong police force was also deployed around the site in the old city area to prevent any untoward incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per eyewitness accounts, nine persons who were part of a larger group performed the puja, in the presence of the police, during the Bhavani Devi procession. After the video of the puja went viral, a few people from the local Muslim community protested in front of the Town Police station demanding action. The protesters dispersed after Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and circle inspector of Police Sathish convinced them that appropriate action would be taken.

Following a complaint by one Syed Mubashir Ali later in the day, the Market police  booked a first information report (FIR) against Naresh Gauli, Prakash, Vinu, Manna, Sagar Banti, Jagadish Gauli, Arun Gauli, Gorakh Gauli and another person.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, took to Twitter and hit out at the ruling BJP over the incident, sharing the video of the puja being performed, and tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Bidar police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app